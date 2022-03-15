The Bremer County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), National Weather Service (NWS), and Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa.
Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 21-25, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for, severe weather. It is also an ideal time to review your family’s emergency plan, check the contents of your emergency kit, and sign up to receive alerts to stay weather aware.
Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week has a different focus:
• Monday – Severe thunderstorms
• Tuesday – Weather warnings
• Wednesday – Tornadoes
• Thursday – Family preparedness
• Friday – Flash floods
The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Wed., March 23, beginning at 10 a.m. In the event of severe weather, the drill will be postponed to March 24 at 10 a.m.
Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.
For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit www.Beready.iowa.gov.
Follow HSEMD, IEMA, and NWS on social media using the hashtag #IAwx and #ReadyIowa.