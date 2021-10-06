Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker of Waverly, Iowa, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family, ready to meet her Lord and Savior.
Sharlene was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Gladys Sweet. She graduated from Colwell High School in 1955. On Dec. 17, 1955, Sharlene was united in marriage to Gaylord Hinderaker at the Congregational Church in Charles City, Iowa. In addition to being a homemaker, Sharlene was employed by the Bell Telephone Co., Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance and Bartels Lutheran Home.
Sharlene had a loving passion for her faith, and her family. She enjoyed the many family gatherings throughout the years. Sharlene and her husband enjoyed traveling. One of their special times was a trip to the Holy Lands. Of special interest to Sharlene was her grand and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and working with flowers.
Sharlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gaylord; their five children, Cynthia Busse, of Mariposa, California, Jeff (Annette) Hinderaker, of Shell Rock, Gary (Marsha) Hinderaker, of Waverly, Linda (Tom) Heinzman, of Waterloo, and Sandra Becker, of Spring Valley, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Tony Busse.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church Friday. The service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and livestreamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or Gideons International. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.