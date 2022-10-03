Cashman

For nearly thirty years, Cashman worked for Waverly Health Center, retiring as Director of Pharmacy Services in 2019. In her career, she helped to establish a PGY1 residency program with the Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center, served as adjunct faculty for the University of Iowa, and precepted countless pharmacy students and residents.

The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) is pleased to announce the 2022 Honorary President of IPA is Sharon Cashman, RPh, of Waverly. The award was presented at the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting on September 22 in Cedar Rapids.

The Honorary President is selected each year to recognize a pharmacist’s lengthy and sustained commitment to the Iowa Pharmacy Association and the pharmacy profession in Iowa. The Honorary President is selected by the IPA House of Delegates and serves as a voting member of the IPA Board of Trustees for one year before receiving this special recognition.