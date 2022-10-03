The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) is pleased to announce the 2022 Honorary President of IPA is Sharon Cashman, RPh, of Waverly. The award was presented at the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting on September 22 in Cedar Rapids.
The Honorary President is selected each year to recognize a pharmacist’s lengthy and sustained commitment to the Iowa Pharmacy Association and the pharmacy profession in Iowa. The Honorary President is selected by the IPA House of Delegates and serves as a voting member of the IPA Board of Trustees for one year before receiving this special recognition.
Sharon Cashman earned her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa. For nearly thirty years, Cashman worked for Waverly Health Center, retiring as Director of Pharmacy Services in 2019. In her career, she helped to establish a PGY1 residency program with the Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center, served as adjunct faculty for the University of Iowa, and precepted countless pharmacy students and residents. Cashman served on numerous IPA committees, the Board of Trustees, and was a founding member of IPA’s RAGBRAI team.
Cashman has been highly engaged in her community, serving as a chairperson of Waverly Parks and Recreation and co-founding the Head Over Wheels program, which promotes bicycle safety and provides helmets to the community at reduced or no cost. She also served on the Rail Trail Committee and helped to secure a large grant for the Waverly Amphitheater in 2014. Although retired, Cashman stays active in Iowa pharmacy and continues to support fundraising efforts for student pharmacists.
“Sharon can light up a room with her passion for pharmacy and leading others,” said Kate Gainer, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. “Her generosity and ability to bring people together have made her a tremendous Honorary President over the past year.”