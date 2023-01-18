Sharon K. Dix, 83 of rural Janesville, died on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Sharon was born on June 1, 1939, in Hazelton, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Ingrid (Steen) Clark. She graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College and started teaching in Dike. She was united in marriage to Richard Dix on June 25, 1961 in Hazelton.