Emily Schut and Bonnie J. Sesler.

Bonnie J. Sessler of Janesville is diligent about scheduling her yearly mammograms. She has a family history of breast cancer and understands the importance of routine checks. Her last mammogram in May of 2022 was no different, until it was. Emily Schut, Waverly Health Center breast care navigator, called Bonnie to ask her to come in for an opportunity to take a few more images. Bonnie came in as soon as she could.

After Emily took several more images, Bonnie was asked to have an ultrasound. “I knew Emily had seen something at this point,” Bonnie shared. She was taken to ultrasound and then asked to have a visit with the radiologist. “Emily asked me if I wanted to have her join me with the radiologist. It was so nice to have her there with me. You know and feel that this is not just a job for her,” Bonnie continued. “She really cares about you.”