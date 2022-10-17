Bonnie J. Sessler of Janesville is diligent about scheduling her yearly mammograms. She has a family history of breast cancer and understands the importance of routine checks. Her last mammogram in May of 2022 was no different, until it was. Emily Schut, Waverly Health Center breast care navigator, called Bonnie to ask her to come in for an opportunity to take a few more images. Bonnie came in as soon as she could.
After Emily took several more images, Bonnie was asked to have an ultrasound. “I knew Emily had seen something at this point,” Bonnie shared. She was taken to ultrasound and then asked to have a visit with the radiologist. “Emily asked me if I wanted to have her join me with the radiologist. It was so nice to have her there with me. You know and feel that this is not just a job for her,” Bonnie continued. “She really cares about you.”
Bonnie’s next step consisted of scheduling a biopsy with Dr. Harring of Radiology Consultants of Iowa (RCI) at Waverly Health Center. Bonnie was diagnosed with tubular breast cancer. Tubular breast cancer is a type of invasive ductal breast cancer that accounts for less than 2% of all breast cancers. Like other types of invasive ductal cancer, tubular breast cancer begins in the milk duct of the breast before spreading to the tissues around the duct. “The doctor was really positive due to catching it so early,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie scheduled her double mastectomy at Mayo Clinic on July 5. “Emily continued to follow up with phone calls and she even sent me a card in the mail. Due to early detection, the cancer did not spread to my lymph nodes. I do not need chemo, radiation or medication. Best possible diagnosis!” Bonnie commented.
Bonnie is thankful for her entire team at Waverly Health Center. “I feel so lucky to have such a caring health care team on my side through this journey.”