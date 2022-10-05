Sweet Little Sheila is in Waverly.
Not the one with the blue eyes and the ponytail from the 1962 Tommy Roe hit.
This one’s blue and little.
She wears black on the top, blue on the side, and her front is revealing: there she dons chrome and aluminum.
And she’s 91, an old lady by all counts.
At her age, she is allowed to be cantankerous.
So she is as finicky and loud as all get out.
Literally.
She can’t just pass by without raising eyebrows.
She catches the ears first, then the eyes, then she latches onto the heart.
Then, curiosity sets in and everyone needs to know who she is and where she comes from.
Sheila’s story
This heartthrob belongs to Brad and Shawna Niedert, who recently moved to Waverly from Dubuque. In fact, she is a treasured family member.
Sheila is a 1931 Ford Model A coupe. Her love affair with Brad started in 1988.
“She is his only true love,” Shawna, his fiancée, said.
In May of 1988, Brad, a self-described “15-year-old kid with a dream,” had cobbled together $1,000 to buy the shell of a coupe that was sitting on a farm in Plainfield.
It had been owned by Dewayne Arends, who had stopped driving it on the street in 1965.
Brad had been filling sandbags for Warning Lights of Iowa, a business that installs traffic signs, and detasseling for two years to come up with the money.
His desire for this kind of car had come from the 1973 movie American Graffiti where actor John Milner drove a ‘32 Ford.
“It looked cool, the drag racing, the showing off, cruising up and down the street,” Brad recalled.
A freshman at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls at the time, Brad had been a member of the University Cruisers Car Club. He rode with his brother and older guys, and ached to have his own car to the point of obsession.
He vividly recalls traveling to Plainfield to get the car as a special moment in his life, a joyful ride into adulthood of sorts.
Before Brad and his helpers pulled the car off the trailer back home, his mom, Mary, took a picture of Brad.
Beaming under his mullet haircut and his peach fuzz mustache, Brad felt like he had kicked his life into gear. He was not alone in that feeling. Jake, the family dog, had already jumped into the driver’s side, wagging his tail to go for a ride.
Jake had to wait eight years to go for a ride in it, and so did Brad.
The fact that the car was only a shadow of its former glory did not bother Brad one bit.
He had it and that’s what really mattered.
New chassis, new motor, new transmission needed to be added.
Meanwhile, Brad’s life had moved on. He worked as a plumber, and later as a dental technician, got married and had become a father.
That’s how much time had passed since Sheila’s wheels finally turned.
It wasn’t just the logistics of rebuilding the car. Leaving Sheila in the elements came with its own risks. In the spring of 1991, a tornado barreled through the property on Symon’s Road, where the car was being rebuilt.
The fury picked up the body and tossed it in the middle of the cornfield. It damaged it even more, so Brad had to roll up his sleeves and do even more work than he had anticipated.
Five years later, he finally got it running.
Sheila made her public debut around the block in bare metal, without falling apart or leaving a trail behind, which was considered a great accomplishment.
No windows, no doors, just body, wheels, motor and spirit. That’s what the first ride really looked like.
Eventually, the brown primer which covered the car for “quite a few years” gave way to the present-day deep blue.
Brad has been driving the hotrod since, giving rides to family and friends– even strangers– who are tickled by the thrill of riding in the antique car.
In the process, Sheila has become a family member of sorts.
Brad’s daughter, Stephanie, learned to drive stick shift on it, and also used it for high school graduation pictures, hence it holds a special place in her heart.
Brad’s cousin, Galen, drove it on his wedding day as a transportation from the church to the reception hall, accompanied by his newly wed bride. It was a good charm, as they are still married, Brad jokes.
Owning the car has been a matter of pride for Brad. He learned to answer questions about its origin and history from enthusiasts at car shows and parades.
In fact, he carries an album in the trunk that tells the story of the car, from the moment he first saw it. He is quick to pull it out and do a show-and-tell for everyone who wants to listen, and some who don’t.
There’s one minor problem, though.
“It’s not ‘house broke,’” Brad jokes. “It leaves puddles in the garage. It don’t like the cold.”
But very much in the spirit of its origin, the car loves the road.
“It likes to fly down the highway,” Shawna said.
It was the rumble of the car on Bremer Avenue on a recent sunny late September morning that caught this editor’s ears before it caught her eyes.
Turns out, even though Brad and Shawna have just relocated to town, they had already made friends with other car-lovers among the traditional Thursday cruises in town and area car shows.
“I will be buried in the car,” he said. “It will never be for sale.”
In reality, upon Brad’s passing, the car is to be donated to the Antique Car Museum of Iowa in Coralville.
It’s not etched in his will yet, but Brad and Shawna are in agreement on that.
After being banned from driving Brad’s car for drag racing, Shawna received a consolation gift from Brad-a ‘58 Hillman Minx, a British car. It came from a junkyard in Parkersburg, and the duo restored recently.
For now, the Minx will sit in the garage until the couple fully settles in town, so Sheila will be the only one roaring through Waverly. And when Sheila roars, the road listens.
“I have been pulled over just so that the cop can talk to me about the car,” Brad quipped. “Jesup is the number one town that has pulled me over the most to talk to me.
“No one has pulled me over in Waverly, not yet,” he said.