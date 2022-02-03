The WSR Robotics team competed at the league championship in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Jan. 29. The team had been hard at work almost every night fine-tuning systems on the robot, writing an autonomous program with sensors, practising their pitch, and decorating their home base to prepare.
We were awarded the first place Inspire Award, which is presented to teams who qualify for the awards in each specific category. It’s the highest award that a team can win, making us the first team to advance to the Super Qualifiers.
We were also in the third place alliance for the finalist matches. We won four out of six qualifying matches throughout the day, with one match yielding our high score of the season so far.
Throughout the day we were able to socialize and familiarize ourselves with the teams in our league and their game strategies. Some of each WSR robotics team volunteered to play the National Anthem at the opening ceremony, which was a great opportunity and we were honored to represent our school and country.
By the end of next week, we intend to have our robot working better than ever. We also continue to redeem cans and bottles regularly and have donated $100 to the Iowa Nature Conservancy.