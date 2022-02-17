This past weekend the Waverly-Shell Rock Shell Bots competed at the First Tech Challenge Super Qualifiers in Norwalk.
The bus departed early, and qualifying matches began promptly.
The day started out rough for their beloved robot, Beth. The programmers and builders were kept on their toes fixing any issues as soon as they occurred. By the end of the day, the robot was performing beautifully, with a high score of 198 points.
The Shell Bots ranked 14th overall and won the Design Award. This award advanced them to the state contest this weekend in Coralville. Check-in begins Friday, Feb. 18.
They are very excited to make it to State for the third time, and have high hopes to progress to Worlds. In the meantime, the programmers are working hard to make the autonomous period of the competition run more smoothly.
The builders have been working on preventative maintenance and upgrades to the robot. We extend congratulations to all the other teams advancing with us.