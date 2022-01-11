The Waverly-Shell Rock Shell Bots competition season is going strong, and we are having a lot of fun designing our robot, problem solving together, and working with other teams at league meets.
While we have been putting a lot more time into practice recently, we have been growing a lot as a team and have had time to form friendships. So far this season we competed in three competitions hosted by robotics teams in northeast Iowa.
We have learned engineering skills such as designing for manufacturing, professional skills, and technical skills from experts in the area we’ve been able to connect with in person and over zoom.
To continue the “save the turtles” theme, we’ve started a can and bottle collection which we will redeem to donate to the Iowa Nature Conservancy. We’ve also been working hard to implement “gracious professionalism” into how we interact as a team and when we compete.
Our robotics team is currently ranked 12th in the state of Iowa. Our league championship will be Jan. 29 at Peet Junior High in Cedar Falls, and we are hopeful that our season will continue.
We are hosting a league meet in the Waverly Shell Rock High School Gymnasium at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Concessions will be available and there will be plenty of seats. Attendees will get to see the Shell Bots robot in action, alongside the robots of other area schools.