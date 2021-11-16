The Waverly-Shell Rock robotics team led a city-wide cleanup on Sunday Nov. 7, and it was a huge success.
Throughout the fortunately beautiful morning, 25 volunteers walked with the Shell Bots all around town, picking up trash as we went. They went from Kohlman park to the bike path, through Cedar Lane, behind downtown businesses, around Wartburg, by the VFW, and many other routes.
By 1 p.m., the Shell Bots and volunteers had collected three large bags full of trash. They are grateful to have had such a great opportunity for the Shell Bots to work with and help improve Waverly, and would like to thank all the volunteers who made this possible, and the Waverly City Hall for supplying us with trash bags and disposing of the collected trash.
The first robotics meet of this season for the Shell Bots took place Saturday, Nov. 13 at Wapsie Valley. We are very excited to see our robot in action, and participate in our first in-person meet since early 2020.