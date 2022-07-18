The Shell Rock 4th of July Committee would like to extend a sincere thank you to our Gold Sponsors, Roling Ford, Lodge Construction and Tim Vannordstand at Farm Bureau along with all of our sponsors for helping to make the 4th of July celebration a huge success. We would also like to thank everyone that donated their time and those that came to celebrate. Your support is greatly appreciated.
