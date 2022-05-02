Spring is typically prom season, as high school students don their formal attire and head out for a night of dancing. It’s a rite of passage for many juniors and seniors.
But what about people who are no longer in that first flush of youth? What about the adults who miss the heady excitement of meeting up with friends at the big dance? Who says that teenagers should get all the prom fun?
Well, they no longer do.
Anyone 21 or older is invited to Shell Rock’s Fireworks Forever Prom, putting the “fun” in a fundraiser for the town’s renowned fireworks show during its July Fourth celebration.
The inaugural event will be from 7 p.m. to midnight on May 7, at the Boyd Building at 303 S. Cherry St. in Shell Rock.
“This is an adult prom for anyone wanting to support Shell Rock’s Fourth of July celebration,” said event organizer Briley Miller. “There will be a DJ, games, drinks and light food.” In addition, the prom will feature a grand march and awards.
Afraid you’ll have to order a tux and corsage to take part? Or head to the nearest dress store to buy a gown? Have no fear.
“There is not a dress code,” Miller said. “However, there are a few members of the community who are going all out—dress and black tux—and we have others who are going to wear their Sunday best, and likely some who will simply come in their blue jeans and a nice shirt.”
“We don’t care what you wear. We just want you to have a good time!” she said.
The evening’s activities include a vote for prom king and queen. Five pairs of contestants were nominated at a late-March bingo fundraiser. They are community members Matt and Angie Mohn, Jake and Theone Kramer, Jeff and Micki Reints, Dave and Bonnie Lehman, and Seth and Jodie Klobassa.
After the initial nominations, the process was opened up on the group’s Facebook page under “Shell Rock 4th of July Celebration” for people to nominate the same couples or add others.
“There will be actual voting at the adult prom,” Miller said. “The winners will be crowned. You must be at the adult prom to vote, and the king and queen must be present to be on the ballot.”
If nominations are anything to go by, look for long-time Shell Rock residents Dave and Bonnie Lehman to wear the crowns. But, of course, anything can happen, depending on who is present to vote at the dance.
Music for the evening will be based as much as possible on an Adult Prom 2022 playlist. “Tell us your favorite songs from the year you graduated high school!” the organizers prompted on the Facebook page.
“We have not had a lot of music suggestions,” Miller noted, “but you will be able to request songs from the DJ the night of prom.”
Miller gives credit for the adult prom idea to Angie Mohn. “She is a member of our community and runs all of the activities for Sunday in the Park over the Fourth of July.” Event committee members are Miller, Mohn, Lindsey Schaedig, Kara Krull and Jennifer Averhoff.
The adult prom does not require tickets, but the committee does request donations to support the July Fourth fireworks.
“We are always fundraising and appreciate the support,” said Miller. “If anyone would like to make a donation to the Fourth of July celebration, those can be sent to Shell Rock 4{sup}th{/sup} of July, PO Box 112, Shell Rock IA 50670.”
Or, if you prefer to donate in person, you could always put on your dancing shoes and cut a rug at the prom.