The Shell Rock #393 American Legion Auxiliary will hold their annual election day bake sale and luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday, October 8th in the Boyd building in Shell Rock. Coffee and rolls will be served from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.. The bake sale will begin at 8 a.m. as well, concluding at 1:30 p.m. The luncheon is free-will offering and runs from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
A chili and oyster supper also held by the Shell Rock #393 American Legion Auxiliary will take place November 11th at 6 p.m. in the Boyd building in Shell Rock. The Legion invites members and their spouses to join.