National Poppy Day honors the sacrifice of veterans and as this year’s May 26 celebration approaches, Shell Rock’s Carol Ann Kruse wants to make sure that fourth-graders think about veterans and honor them.
Every year since she retired in 1997, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 393 in town has sponsored a poster competition for fourth graders. In it, students put their artistic talents to work to recognize veterans.
Once the posters are judged by the auxiliary members, three posters are picked as winners and awarded a token amount of money. As part of the prize, the students’ pictures are published by Waverly Newspapers.
This year’s recipients are all students in Seth McGrane’s fourth grade class, Daniel Woodley, Bryson Wheelock and Alexis Schneider. The young artists got a bump in pay from previous years.
Daniel, who placed first, got $5; Bryson $4; and Alexis $3, a dollar increase in each category. So delighted was Daniel Woodley to receive the award that he rubbed the money across his face.
The rest of the students who participated in this assignment each got a 50 cent coin, a precious gift, as Kruse told the students.
Several of the fourth-graders already knew that John F. Kennedy, the 35th president, is the person whose image graces the heads (obverse) side of the half dollar coin. The tails (reverse) side of the coin features the Presidential Seal.
Kruse told the students the coins are hard to find and it took some effort for the auxiliary to get them.
“Hold onto them,” Carol Ann said. “They are hard to find.”
The students’ work will be exhibited around various businesses in Shell Rock and the top three winners will have their poster in the library.