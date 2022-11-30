The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Dec. 15 for a Christmas party coffee. Hostesses for the morning are Anne Boerschel and Jean Lukehart. Bring a $10 gift and cookies to serve.
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary to host Christmas party coffee
