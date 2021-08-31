The Shell Rock Area Sportsman’s Club is working to improve visitors’ and residents’ access to the Shell Rock River on West Water Street just above the dam. The goal is to pave the access path and parking areas along the river.
According to Sportsman’s Club member Garrett Schuldt, flooding in 2008 caused erosion and washout that resulted in the need for a bank stabilization project. The access path continues to wash out on occasion, resulting in continued maintenance issues.
“We plan to make it a permanent, hard-surface access and parking area that will hold up to seasonal flooding,” Schuldt said. “The plan will also include street access paving and finish work.”
The Sportsman’s Club is partnering with the Shell Rock Community Development Corporation (SRCDC) to raise the approximate $14,000 needed to complete the project. The SRCDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting community and economic development opportunities in Shell Rock.
“The Shell Rock River is one of our community’s greatest assets, yet due partly to accessibility issues, it is underutilized,” said SRCDC president, Tim Vannordstrand. “This project fits right into our vision both for the river and for making Shell Rock a great place to visit, live, and do business.”
Anyone who wishes to donate toward the project can do so by writing a check to the Shell Rock Community Development Corporation with “River Access Project” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 430 Shell Rock, IA 50670.