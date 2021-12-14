Larry Pump, CPA, Charles City, released on Wednesday, Dec. 8 an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Shell Rock for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.
Pump reported four findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 5 and 6 of this report.
The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, business transactions that may represent conflicts of interest, excessive balance and transfers. Larry Pump provided the City with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Two of the four findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the agreed-upon procedures report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.