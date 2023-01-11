Grammie's funny hat

Brenda Fuller wrote a children’s book on a suggestion from her mother, Shell Rock’s Jan Neal. This is the first in a planned series of books about how kids perceive adults.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA/

A Shell Rock native wrote a children’s book and its published version arrived at her house just in time for Christmas.

Brenda Fuller, a former special correspondent who reported Shell Rock news for Waverly Newspapers in the 1990s as Brenda Demeter, has now taken her talent to creative story-telling.