A Shell Rock native wrote a children’s book and its published version arrived at her house just in time for Christmas.
Brenda Fuller, a former special correspondent who reported Shell Rock news for Waverly Newspapers in the 1990s as Brenda Demeter, has now taken her talent to creative story-telling.
A 22-page book "Grammie’s Funny Hat," just published by Christian Faith Publishing, and available on Amazon, among other retailers, tells the story of a 3-year-old boy who discovers his great-grandmother’s wig and wonders about its purpose.
To him, it looks like a funny hat.
The delightful story emerged when Brenda’s mother, Shell Rock’s Jan Neal, 96 at the time, shared with her an anecdote that happened while Jan was visiting her other daughter, Karen Renning, in 2019 during Christmas. Karen’s five grandkids enjoyed great-grandma’s presence, and Liam, the oldest, developed a special relationship with her.
Many interesting conversations happened between the nonagenarian and the toddler, but one of them became the subject of the book.
Brenda, the grand aunt of the boy, liked the idea her mother shared with her so much that she scribbled it down while on a drive from Shell Rock to Des Moines.
What resonated with her was how young kids perceive old age with a different perspective than adults.
“They are protective and their innocence makes things entertaining and sweet,” Brenda said.
While working on the book, Brenda and her mother, now 97, and an icon in Shell Rock’s history as a champion for the children of Shell Rock and of the swimming pool in town, decided that they have hit a niche in the market of children’s books. Brenda plans to further explore the theme of a young child’s appreciation of the elderly in a whole series of books.
A former substitute teacher, now living in Urich, Missouri, Brenda has already written a second book, this one based on an adventure of a young brother-and-sister duo with Grammie.
“It’s entertaining and it’s very sweet, for grandparents and children and great-grandparents it is a very cute story,” Brenda said.
Working together on the project has brought mother and daughter closer.
“God has given me this extra time and I wanted to do something worthwhile with it,” Jan said.
“I’ve been wanting to write ever since I was a kid,” Brenda said. “The stories come to me easily, it just flows. I am blessed, I am grateful that this is one of my talents.”