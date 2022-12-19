The City of Shell Rock has the best of both worlds when it comes to its schools, according to City Clerk Marilyn Hardee, who raised her kids in town and now has grandchildren growing up there.

With a small neighborhood elementary school in Shell Rock but larger middle and high schools in nearby Waverly, “we absolutely get the best of both worlds,” she said. “We are part of the Waverly-Shell Rock school system. That’s a big boost to us.”