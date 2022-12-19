The City of Shell Rock has the best of both worlds when it comes to its schools, according to City Clerk Marilyn Hardee, who raised her kids in town and now has grandchildren growing up there.
With a small neighborhood elementary school in Shell Rock but larger middle and high schools in nearby Waverly, “we absolutely get the best of both worlds,” she said. “We are part of the Waverly-Shell Rock school system. That’s a big boost to us.”
Casey Reints, mom of Addie, Beau and Harm, moved to rural Shell Rock in 2015 when she married. Her first two children are now in first grade and preschool.
“One of the reasons I love having Shell Rock Elementary is simply the proximity to trusted adults,” Reints said. “My husband is just a couple of minutes away, and we have close friends and family nearby, as well. It gives me peace of mind.”
City Councilman Mike Klinefelter, who also serves on the Shell Rock Development Corporation, appreciates that so many children live so close to their elementary school.
“I see them walking from all over town to school,” he said, “just like you see them walking from all over town to the pool, because it’s still safe.”
Hardee agreed, noting, “My grandkids walk sometimes.”
Micky Bahlmann is in her 19th year as principal of Shell Rock Elementary. She, like many of the parents, values the community aspect of the school, which is then enhanced by the offerings of a larger school district.
“We have our own unique identity here,” she said, “but we’re also part of that bigger system where we collaborate. We have lots of opportunities for our students because we’re part of the system.”
The elementary school houses preschool through fourth grade, with a total enrollment of 170 students.
Bahlmann noted that Shell Rock has the only in-building preschool in the W-SR School District.
“It’s a really wonderful way to begin to connect with parents and students as they get ready to go to kindergarten the next year,” she said.
Reints, with three children, likes the smooth transition provided by an in-building preschool.
“The teachers and office staff at Shell Rock Elementary know so much about our kids,” she said. “The transition to preschool and kindergarten can be challenging for both kids and parents, and the staff at Shell Rock Elementary have made it as smooth as possible for our family, going above and beyond in many ways.
“I am so glad that our kids will continue to have a neighborhood school experience for their elementary years,” she added.
Not only will Shell Rock Elementary continue to provide that neighborhood school, but it will do so in an updated environment. The building is scheduled for an extensive renovation for the 2023-24 school year.
“We’re extremely excited that we will be having renovations done on the building,” Bahlmann said. It will be a “major overhaul.”
Improvements include updating almost everything inside the building and reconfiguring spaces to allow for an early-childhood wing, small-group areas, enhanced school security, and a more open concept for the library area.
As part of district-wide elementary school improvements, two new schools are already under construction in Waverly to house students from the three current elementary schools there.
When one of those buildings is complete, it will serve as the temporary home of Shell Rock Elementary next year, so the Shell Rock school can be renovated without having to constantly shuffle students around and expose them to construction, Bahlmann explained.
“I think people understand that the renovations can happen so much more quickly when (workers) can just go in and do the whole building at once and it’s not disruptive to learning,” she said. “Then, by the fall of 2024, all of our kids will come back to Shell Rock, the new buildings will open in Waverly, and all students will move into their new spaces.”
Bahlmann said the school updates “are really going to be wonderful for teaching and learning and will take us into the future for a long, long time.”