Shell Rock Farmers Market vendors had a great first season, selling all that glitters and grows each Wednesday evening.
Food vendors were the most successful, nearly always selling out early, and arts and crafts found the venue a great opportunity to build relationships with repeat customers.
Members of the community looked forward to the food vendors, which featured a new cuisine each week. The vendors were met by long lines which nearly always exceeded the supply.
But perhaps two of the main draws to each weekly event were the kids’ activities and the musicians. Jan Rowray, a retired kindergarten teacher, coordinated chalk painting, face painting, beading, and bubbles for children. She was assisted in face painting by Raquel Lyda, who volunteered her time as a school project.
Barbara Dilly brought her friends from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association to the musicians’ tent. Over the summer, market goers heard from Rick Price, Eva Via, Uncle Chuck Finch, The Union Grove Pickers Steve Klingaman and Sandy Pint, as well as Barbara Dilly and Jerry McCumber.
Most recently, Marie Drilling brought her pretty Joni Mitchell style voice and guitar expertise to Shell Rock. Kris and Bob Brimm shared their gentle guitar and violin tunes from the '70s and '80s. Bob started the open mike in Waterloo in the ‘90s that moved to Jamesons on east 4th Street where these musicians can be found on Wednesday nights. Their contributions to community, commerce, and culture, which is a development agenda for downtown Waterloo, have also made a big difference in downtown Shell Rock.
Most importantly, the musicians all noted that they very much enjoyed being in Shell Rock and will all be back again next year. They especially liked the tips they got in the form of vendor’s fresh vegetables and baked goods. What’s not to like about Shell Rock hospitality!