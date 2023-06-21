Temperatures soared to the 90’s last Wednesday, June 14, but attending the Farmers Market in Shell Rock was still a cool place to be. The line remained long at the Filipino Island Cuisine food truck where most items were sold out at the end of the day. Waterloo singer-songwriter-guitarist Eva Glasrud, aka Eva Via, was cool and classy in her vintage 1980s gauzy floral princess style dress and big straw hat. She blended 1980s and beyond pop tunes with her own flirty originals and some clever farmer’s market jokes. Eva will be back to the music tent again on the 28th with more of her youthful energy and easy listening voice. If you want to book Eva for a garden party, you can read more about her at EvaViaMusic.weebly.com. In the meantime, Shell Rock locals Barbara Dilly and Jerry McCumber will share the music tent on the Summer Solstice, June 21 with a medley of old folk and country favorites along with some of Barbara’s locally inspired originals.
The kid’s activities tent remained a popular site. In addition to face painting, kids loved chalk drawing on the street and creating bubbles with a variety of simple techniques, demonstrating that the Shell Rock Farmer’s Market is a very family friendly destination.
The returning food and craft vendors cover a wide variety of baked goods, greens, soaps, jewelry, and craft items. New vendors are always welcome, notes manager Whitney Tidman. A new vendor joined the market last week. Warp-n-Weft Weaving LLC displayed handwoven rugs, place mats, table runners, blankets, and scarves in a variety of weights and natural fibers, including hemp. Hemp is a highly desired fiber for kitchen cloths and towels with its natural absorbency that gets softer with use. Artisans Brian and Cyndi Waggett, along with their daughter, weave special projects out of their home in Shell Rock.