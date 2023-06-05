The first Shell Rock Farmers Market season opens Wednesday, June 7 at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets next to the Boyd Building in downtown Shell Rock. Twelve local vendors will be featuring fresh greens, bakery goods, and craft items between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
The market was organized by Casey Rients of the Shell Rock Development Corporation, Charlene Wyatt Sauer of Singing Sourdough Bread, Nellie Kaus of the Whistling Thistle Farmstead, and Whitney Henze Tidman of T.I.G.O. Trading.
There will be a screened tent for kids activities, including face painting, chalk drawing, and bubbles coordinated by Jan Rowray and Barbara Dilly. Another screened tent will feature lively easy listening tunes by area musicians. This week’s performer is Rick Price, a long-term member of the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Rick is a skilled 12 string guitar player and a regular at open mikes and jams. Bring a lawn chair if you want to sit in the shade and enjoy the music from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.