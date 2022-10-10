The 70th reunion of the Shell Rock, IA High School class of 1952 was held Sept. 27 at the VFW club in Waverly. Those attending were Bob Klimesh of Fort Atkinson and his daughter Julie; Jack Savage and his wife Janet of Waverly; and Wayne Stoppelmoore and his wife Donna from Silvis, IL. Those classmates unable to attend are Joyce (Anderson) Saari of Woodland Hills, CA and Shirley (Rindels) Goebel of Colorado Springs, CO.
Following cocktails and a delicious dinner, the evening was spent reminiscing about the “good old days.” We are all looking forward to our next reunion.