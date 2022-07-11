The Shell Rock Historical Museum will be open on Saturday, July 16 from noon to 2 pm. There are all new exhibits this year, so if you have visited previously, it is worth the visit. The Museum is located at 127 E Adair in Shell Rock.
The Museum celebrates Shell Rock’s history and has furniture, pictures, and business items that show that. This year there is a quilt made by the WCTU of Shell Rock and auctioned off as a fundraiser in the early 1900s. There is also a wedding dress made from a parachute from WWII. The husband brought it home to his bride. Lots of cool things to see that you didn’t know about.
The Museum house was moved from a flood plain to its present location following floods. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because the house is in the Craftsman style and has not had changes since it was built in 1919.
The Museum also has Shell Rock history books, postcards, magnets and other items for sale. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.