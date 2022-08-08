The Shell Rock Historical Museum, located at 127 E. Adair St. in Shell Rock, will be open on Saturday, August 20, from noon to 3 pm. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.
The Museum has all new exhibits this year including a quilt made in the early 1900s, that was used as a fundraiser for the local Temperance League. People paid to have their name on the quilt and then the quilt was sold. Come and visit and search for your ancestors’ names. Several people have found their relatives’ names!