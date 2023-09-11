The Shell Rock Historical Museum will be open Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome. We have several new exhibits this year, so stop in and learn more about Shell Rock’s history.
Remember — the Historical Society will be giving away two items at our annual meeting. One is a signed copy of "Lost Butler County Towns," and the other is a large, framed, picture of the dam. This is in color and a nice picture of the river. You can only sign up by visiting the museum when it is open. You will not be able to register at the annual meeting on Oct. 17.
We hope to see you!