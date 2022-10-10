The annual meeting of the Shell Rock Historical Society is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at the Boyd Building. As always, it is a free open event to the entire community. There will be a short business meeting prior to the program event during which time refreshments will be served.
This year’s program includes former Shell Rock students, now in their seventies, who were in high school at the time of the merger with Waverly. They will be sharing memories of their experiences. Shell Rock residents are encouraged to come and share their own memories of those early days of Waverly-Shell Rock High School identity formation.