The Shell Rock Historical Society Museum will be open from noon to 3 pm on Saturday, July 15. The museum is located at 127 E. Adair Street in Shell Rock. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
The museum is giving away two items at their Annual Meeting on October 17 at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no charge. You can only register for the door prizes at the museum when it is open. One of the prizes is a colored picture of the Shell Rock dam. The other prize will be a signed edition of The Lost Towns of Butler County. Remember, you have to visit the museum to register for the prizes.
One of the new exhibits at the museum is a crucifix from the Catholic Church which was at 414 E. Courtland Street in Shell Rock. The church was open between 1891 and 1992. The beautiful crucifix is a testament to the dedication and devotion of the Altar and Rosary Society at a church that closed, not because of a lack of active members, but because of the inability to locate a priest. The cross is exceptionally well detailed.