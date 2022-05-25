Memorial Day in the United States was officially established in 1868 but it was not celebrated universally across the nation until individual communities organized their own efforts to do so.
That first happened in Shell Rock, Iowa in 1882 at the urging of J.P.Reed, the then Editor and Publisher of the Shell Rock News.
Reed admonished in an editorial on May 18 of that year that “A number of old soldiers have suggested to us the idea of observing Decoration Day in this place, and we see no valid reason why this Memorial Day should not be observed here as well as elsewhere.” Reed called for a meeting to see what could be done to extend to Shell Rock an established national custom of “annually strewing with flowers the graves of those who died that the Nation might live.”
Reed wrote further, “We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to our fallen comrades, we owe it to the young and rising generation to keep alive, not only the memory of the heroic dead, but to point out the purchase price of the nation’s life and review the love of country.”
The Shell Rock News reported on May 25, 1882, that committees had indeed been organized and a program arranged to celebrate Decoration Day in Shell Rock “in an appropriate manner.” The program was published with a call for citizens to participate in a procession from Cherry Street to the cemetery. All were requested to bring a basket dinner to enjoy a pleasant social time following the program of the day. An article on June 1, 1882, noted that “the first Decoration Ceremonies ever held in this beautiful little city, were a grand success, notwithstanding the heavy fall of rain early in the morning.” Editor Reed noted that the initial effort “far exceeds our expectation.”
Now 140 years later, when many communities are no longer able to organize a community wide observation of Decoration Day, the Shell Rock program continues, with some modifications, basically the same. The event is now organized and under the direction of American Legion Post No. 393. Prior to the ceremony, over 100 flags are positioned along the main drive of the cemetery and over 400 small flags are placed on all the graves of veterans. This work requires a brigade of volunteers recruited from the Legion, the Boy Scouts, and other local citizens.
The Officer of the Day this year is Dave Lehman. Lehman served as an E 5 in the Army in Vietnam between 1966 and 1968. He is retiring this year as the Legion Commander, a post he held since 1994. The program will begin at the Shell Rock School at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30th, 2022. The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Band will participate in the parade under the direction of Jim Vowels as it marches first to the Shell Rock River Bridge and then to the Cemetery under the command of Duane Harms. As was done in 1882, there will be an exercise on the bridge in memory of our soldiers and sailors who are buried at sea. There will be a prayer by Pastor Mark Zieroth of Peace Lutheran Church and a wreath will be dropped into the water accompanied by a firing squad salute. The band will play the Navy hymn on the bridge.
The parade will then march to the cemetery led by a color guard and the band. Citizens will follow as they join in along the parade route. It is certain, however, that this year’s procession of citizens will not equal that of the first Memorial Day observation. Editor Reed reported that it was “nearly a mile long.” An additional change has taken place over the years. Elderly soldiers and members of the program, as well as citizens who can no longer march will arrive at the cemetery with golf carts, which have taken the place of convertibles used in the past. In recent years, however, over 100 local citizens attend the annual event.
The program at the cemetery will begin with the National Anthem played by the Waverly-Shell Rock Band. Master of Ceremonies Dave Lehman will introduce Pastor Mark Zieroth who will deliver an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance let by the Boy Scouts. Carol Ann Kruse of the Legion Auxiliary will read “In Flanders Field” and the Legion Auxiliary will lead the singing of the first verse of “America the Beautiful.” Dave Lehman will read the Roll Call, which includes 464 names beginning with six from the War of 1812, three from the Black Hawk War, and 88 from the Civil War. The names of 16 Civil War soldiers buried in Southern fields are also read. In 1882, there were only 22 names of veterans from these wars as most of them had not yet died. They would have been the “old soldiers” who suggested the idea of the first observance.
During the first observance, 22 little girls decorated each grave with a wreath and a bouquet. Now the floral ceremony consists of a single wreath placed by each of the following service units: The American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Cub Scouts, and the Boy Scouts.
Commander Lehman then reads the names of WWI veterans. Three died in France and 80 died after the war. Four were buried in other cemeteries. Local residents are familiar with the family names represented and most have descendants present. The photos of previous Memorial Day parades and cemetery ceremonies are from the years immediately following WWI. Two veterans, George Renning and Fritz Thompson, Sr. have been identified in the photos. Given that there were 80 returning service men after WWI, it is easy to see why there were so many in uniform who marched in the parade and so many ladies in white dresses with flowers who lined the parade route.
WWII veterans are read next. Four died overseas. 60 were buried in other cemeteries. 134 died since the war ended. This was another large group that kept the tradition alive, but they are nearly all also passed away. These days, there are fewer veterans who can march in the parade as even Vietnam veterans are getting older. There are 38 names of service men who served in Korea, 17 from Vietnam, one who died in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. There are ten who served during times of peace. The reading of all these names takes approximately 14 minutes but those in attendance stand in reverence, recognizing the great service their community has given to their nation. When someone once commented to Bonnie Lehman, Dave’s wife, that perhaps we do not need to read all those names, Bonnie replied, “14 minutes seems like a very short time considering all the time they gave on our behalf.” The ceremony ends with a Memorial Rifle ritual enacted by Garrett Schuldt, followed by a firing squad salute, Taps played by the Waverly-Shell Rock band and “God Bless America,” also by the band.
Following the event, members of the community do not stay in the cemetery grove for a picnic as they did in 1882. Over the years, Memorial Day has been a time of community and family social gathering. Until recently, a community dinner was held at the Methodist Church in Shell Rock, but they no longer have the membership to coordinate such a large under-taking.
As Memorial Day observances in Shell Rock are slowly diminished in scale due to lack of veterans, community service groups, and ranks of church ladies, it is important to remember that the spirit remains strong. While the first observation included a day-long event including another procession to the Baptist Church after lunch in the park, we recognize there are more opportunities for entertainment and social gathering than there may have been in 1882.
We are probably amused to think that we might rally yet again after lunch for more music and more prayers and even a stirring patriotic address that J.P. Reed reported was “listened to with more than ordinary attention.” But it is certain that we still enjoy “a stirring patriotic song” or two in Shell Rock. Yet, the words of J.P.Reed still resonate. “We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to our fallen comrades, we owe it to the young and rising generation to keep alive, not only the memory of the heroic dead, but to point out the purchase price of the nation’s life and review the love of country.” Reed concluded his call to action with “take up the subject and send it along the line, boys.” If he were alive today, he would be equally proud of the women who have sent “it along the line” in Shell Rock.