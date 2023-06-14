Of special interest this year, is the highly detailed multi-metal crucifix from Holy Name Catholic Church. Even the nails in the hands and feet of Christ are separately cast and inserted. The church at 414 E. Courtland Street closed in 1992 and became a single-family dwelling. The beautiful crucifix is a testament to the dedication and devotion of the Altar and Rosary Society at a church that closed, not because of a lack of active members, but because of the inability to locate a priest.