The Shell Rock Historical Society historical home and garage will reopen on Saturday, June 17, for the first time since the COVID 19 shut down three years ago. Located across the street from the Shell Rock Elementary School, the site will welcome guests from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can register to win one of two Historical Society books to be given away. All books published by the Society will be available for purchase. Board members remind residents that there are only ten remaining copies of the handsome hard bound 470 page “Reflections on 150 Years of History in Shell Rock” volume as this volume is now out of print. Linda Betsinger McCann, the author of most of the books on local, regional and Iowa history, will be available to sign her books.
Of special interest to visitors will be several intriguing added items recently donated to the Society.
One is a handmade, wooden child-sized rocking horse from the 1800s. Another is Marcene Mueller’s lovely wedding dress, created from a parachute her husband Ewold Mueller brought home after serving in WWII. It is constructed of a surprisingly exquisite silk fabric. Most parachutes were made of silk until supplies were cut off from Japan. Subsequent parachutes were made of nylon.
Bement family
The most stunning novel item in the collection came from the Bement family. They were prominent in Shell Rock in the 20th Century, with J.P. and Mary Bement first coming to Shell Rock in 1872. Their son, Charles, was a businessperson behind the Lumber Company and the Hotel. Frank was the first superintendent of the Shell Rock Schools. Charles and Harriet had two daughters who also lived in Shell Rock. The Bements built and lived in several of the finest homes in town. J.P. and Mary, Charles and Harriet, and Frank were all very civic minded people. Charles and Frank even participated in the impressive Shell Rock Town Band which toured the state. Adding to their community contributions, we learned from a gift received in 2010 from a descendant, that they were particularly supportive of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Shell Rock.
WCTU Signature quilt
This story of the WCTU in Shell Rock is revealed in part in the handwork of a quilt which found its way back to Shell Rock. The Historical Society’s prominent new display features a signature quilt dated from 1908. It includes the legible signatures of approximately 100 Shell Rock women and a few men, particularly those from the Bement family.
Signature quilts were popular community traditions beginning in the mid-1800s and throughout the early 1900s. They often traveled far from their points of origin as family members migrated to other areas because they were easy to tuck into a trunk. They were passed down among family members and preserved among the most treasured possessions of owners as special remembrances of communities where they had fond memories.
The Shell Rock WCTU signature quilt represents the common tradition of a community activity, often a church group, creating a quilt to fundraise for a cause. Signature quilts were typically constructed of single blocks of white and monochromatic colors, in this case, blue. They were made of simple patches, not a record of elaborate quilt making skill but of community support around an issue of intense concern. Fundraising quilts would have a large number of signatures. For a small contribution, usually 10 cents, an individual or a family name would be applied to a block in black ink. If the cause was temperance, as is the case with this quilt, the signatures were usually predominantly women’s names.
The number of signatures would indicate how much money was raised, in this case, 100 signatures at 10 cents each would have yielded $10 in 1908. But an inflation checker reveals that this would be worth $314 today.
In addition, these quilts were typically raffled off to the highest bidder. Since the quilt was donated by the Bement family, it is likely, that as one of the most prominent families in Shell Rock at the time, they were the highest bidders. It is likely, then, that the total amount raised for the cause would have exceeded $500.
Contemporary Shell Rock family names are easily identified on the 1908 quilt.
Shell Rock residents are encouraged to visit the museum to find the names of their family members on various blocks of the quilt.
Board members are looking forward to taking pictures of those contemporary Shell Rock residents whose families supported the WCTU more than a century ago in Shell Rock. If you have a story to tell about temperance and prohibition in Shell Rock, the board is all ears.
Multi-metal crucifix from Holy Name Catholic Church
A new exhibit this season recognizes the importance of faith traditions in Shell Rock as it focuses on former churches in the area, which highlights the theme for the entire year. The Historical Society is recognizing churches in the area that have closed, but which greatly influenced the life of the town and surrounding rural community.
Of special interest this year, is the highly detailed multi-metal crucifix from Holy Name Catholic Church. Even the nails in the hands and feet of Christ are separately cast and inserted. The church at 414 E. Courtland Street closed in 1992 and became a single-family dwelling. The beautiful crucifix is a testament to the dedication and devotion of the Altar and Rosary Society at a church that closed, not because of a lack of active members, but because of the lack of a priest.
A window from Ebenezer Lutheran Church
The church exhibit additionally includes a window from Ebenezer Lutheran Church, formerly functioning on the Butler Center Road west of Shell Rock, until it was relocated in 1956 to 418 West Prospect Street in Shell Rock. It served as a family home for Paul and Henerena Strauser, who were the last couple to be married in the old church on March 4, 1948. The museum church exhibit acknowledges the faith traditions in Shell Rock that accompanied the birth, marriage, and deaths of area residents.
Portrait of Frances May Pohl
Also new to the exhibit is a touching portrait of Frances May Pohl, the first child of George and Emma Pohl of the Coster area. Frances was born July 28, 1891, and died at the age of 4 of dysentery. According to her obituary, Frances loved to sing, “at the cross, at the cross,” at the Coster German Evangelical Church Sunday school. The exhibit additionally includes a marriage certificate, a funeral leaflet, and folding chairs from the Methodist Church.
The museum board encourages residents to donate artifacts from closed churches to the museum to be curated for a special display for the fall annual meeting. Also of interest are stories and memoirs to be included in a new book on the closed churches that once supported so many souls from the Shell Rock area.
This season’s schedule also includes openings on July 15, August 19, September 16, and October 21.