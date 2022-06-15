The Shell Rock Historical Society historical home and garage will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown two years ago on Saturday, June 18.
Located across the street from the Shell Rock Grade School, the site will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can register to win one of two Historical Society books to be given away.
All books published by the Society will be available for purchase. Board members remind residents that there are only 10 remaining copies of the handsome hard bound 470 page “Reflections on 150 Years of History in Shell Rock” volume as this volume is now out of print. Linda Betsinger McCann, the author of most of the books on local, regional, and Iowa history will be available to sign her books.
Of special interest to visitors will be several intriguing, new items recently donated to the Society.
One is a handmade wooden child size rocking horse from the 1800s.
Another is Marcene Mueller’s lovely wedding dress, created from a parachute brought home by her husband Ewold Mueller from WWII. It is constructed of a surprisingly exquisite silk fabric. Most parachutes were made of silk until supplies were cut off from Japan. Subsequent parachutes were made of nylon. Ewold managed to bring back a silk one.
The most stunning novel item came from the Bement family. They were a prominent family in Shell Rock in the 20th century, with J.P. and Mary Bement first coming to Shell Rock in 1872. Their son Charles was a businessperson behind the Lumber Company and the Hotel. Frank was the first Superintendent of the Shell Rock Schools. Charles and Harriet had two daughters who also lived in Shell Rock. The Bements built and lived in several of the finest homes in Shell Rock. J.P. and Mary, Charles and Harriet, and Frank were all very civic minded people. Charles and Frank even participated in the impressive Shell Rock Town Band which toured throughout the state. Adding to their community contributions, we learned from a gift received in 2010 from a descendant, that they were particularly supportive of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Shell Rock.
This story of the WCTU in Shell Rock is revealed in part in the handwork of a quilt which found its way back to Shell Rock. The Historical Society’s prominent new display features a signature quilt dated from 1908. It includes the legible signatures of approximately 100 Shell Rock women and a few men, particularly those from the Bement family. Signature quilts were popular community traditions beginning in the mid-1800s and throughout the early 1900s. They often traveled far from their points of origin as family members migrated to other areas because they were easy to tuck into a trunk. They were passed down among family members and preserved among the most treasured possessions of owners as special remembrances of communities where they had fond memories.
The Shell Rock WCTU signature quilt represents the common tradition of a community activity, often a church group, creating a quilt to fundraise for a cause. Signature quilts were typically constructed of single blocks of white and monochromatic colors, in this case, blue. They were made of simple patches, not a record of elaborate quilt making skill but of community solidarity around an issue of intense concern. Fundraising quilts would have a large number of signatures. For a small contribution, usually ten cents, an individual or a family name would be applied to a block in black ink. If the cause was temperance, as is the case with this quilt, the signatures were usually predominantly women’s names. The number of signatures would indicate how much money was raised, in this case, 100 signatures at ten cents each would have yielded ten dollars in 1908, but an inflation checker reveals that this would be worth $314.00 today. In addition, these quilts were typically raffled off to the highest bidder. Since the quilt was donated by the Bement family, it is likely, that as one of the most prominent families in Shell Rock at the time, they were the highest bidders. It is likely, then, that the total amount raised for the cause would have exceeded $500.00.
Contemporary Shell Rock family names are easily identified on the 1908 quilt. Shell Rock residents are encouraged to visit the museum to find the names of their family members on various blocks of the quilt. Board members are looking forward to taking pictures of those contemporary Shell Rock residents whose families supported the WCTU more than a century ago in Shell Rock. If you have a story to tell about temperance and prohibition in Shell Rock, the board is all ears.