Last Friday, July 21, upwards of 90 friends and family met to honor six Shell Rock veterans with the presentation of a Quilt of Valor.
The Boyd Building was decorated with patriotic colors and flags. After the National Anthem, played by Peter Holden, Faith Lutheran’s Pastor Joel Becker opened the gathering with a prayer. A casual dinner was served including ice cream provided by Jim and Gloria DeGroote. Robyn Holden emceed the program and Lavon Grimes read the poem “Tribute to All Who Gave Some and All Who Gave All,” in honor of all veterans. Commander Joe Lambert read each veteran’s details as the quilts were unfurled and then draped over the veterans’ shoulders, a symbol of thanks and respect.
The quilters are volunteers; Grimes and Holden have made and presented over 50 quilts to Shell Rock area veterans over the last nine years.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization of volunteers that makes quilts to be presented to veterans as a symbol of thanks and remembrance for their service and sacrifice. In Shell Rock we are supported by the American Legion Avery-Slight Post 393.
Veterans receiving Quilts of Valor Friday were Terry Arends, Linda Haines, Robert Haines, Roger Hartzell, Roger Hinderaker and Joel Smith.