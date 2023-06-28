Independence Day falls on a Tuesday, but the Shell Rock July 4th committee decided to kick off the celebrations this weekend.
Shell Rock’s spectacular fireworks, which area residents say are the best in Iowa, will take place on Monday, July 3, at 10 p.m. They will be performed by Flashing Thunder Fireworks, from Mitchell, Iowa, which did the job last year. They are expected to last about 30 minutes.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and about 150 floats are expected, if last year’s numbers are to be a guide.
What is new this year, says Briley Miller, the president of the Shell Rock July 4th Committee, is this:
“We have three nights of music and all the bands are local,” she said. “Kids’ activities are Saturday and Sunday and they are free.”
Local performers
James Aissen will play piano music, for instance, will play on Saturday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Later that evening, Throwback Jack, a band featuring local musician Claire Epley, will perform ‘80s and ‘90s country music.
On Sunday, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. Deja Blue will perform. On Monday, July 3, Farm Rock will have the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Miller said the committee works hard during the year to organize the celebration, which has long become an iconic staple for generations of families.
Even though the committee deflects praise, it is worth noting that Miller and her fellow planners, Lindsey Schaedig, Kara Krull, and Michelle Wheeler, spared no effort to put together a celebration that would appeal to all ages.
For Kids
Two Kid Zones are scheduled for the celebration. On Saturday it will be from 12 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.
On July 2, there will be a Magic Show from 3 to 4 p.m.
On July 3, Monday, there is a kiddie parade from 6 p.m. and sign up is 5:30 p.m.
On July 4, the Cutest Baby Contest will premiere at 12:30 p.m. on the mainstage.
Food & Drink
Food trucks will be available from 11 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Monday from 11 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. On July 4, the food vendors are from 11 to 2 p.m. The Bremer County Cattleman will be selling items from their menu from 11 to 2 p.m.
Beer tent is open on Saturday from noon to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., Monday from 5 to midnight and Tuesday 11 to 2 p.m.
A bean bag tournament will take place Saturday, July 1, with signup at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff at 12 p.m.
A city-wide garage sale will lead up to the celebration starting on Friday, June 30, and continuing through July 1.
Miller said organizers try to vary the activities but also aim for consistency.
“We try to keep it consistent, a town celebration and have a lot of activities for the kids,” she said.
She added that without the help of dedicated sponsors a celebration of this caliber would not be possible.
She noted that Farm Bureau Financial Services and Vannordstrand Agency are the main sponsors along with Roling Ford, and Lodge Construction Inc.
“We couldn’t do it without their help,” she said.