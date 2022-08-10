Approximately seventy-five older adults, parents, active recreation users, youth and small children attended the 2022 Community Visioning Program feedback open house meeting in Shell Rock on July 14 at the Emergency Services Building. Residents responded to the issues identified by a comparable size group of individuals back in February of this year. In collaboration with Iowa State University and a local committee, community members shared their opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape and infrastructure.

This was the first step in the process of developing a landscape plan that reflects the vision of Shell Rock residents from various focus group perspectives. Robert Haines was one such resident who has remained engaged in the process. As he reviewed community data with Samantha Price of Ritland & Kuiper Landscape Architecture, he expressed his interest in the walking trails around McCague and Rasmussen Parks.