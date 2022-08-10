Approximately seventy-five older adults, parents, active recreation users, youth and small children attended the 2022 Community Visioning Program feedback open house meeting in Shell Rock on July 14 at the Emergency Services Building. Residents responded to the issues identified by a comparable size group of individuals back in February of this year. In collaboration with Iowa State University and a local committee, community members shared their opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape and infrastructure.
This was the first step in the process of developing a landscape plan that reflects the vision of Shell Rock residents from various focus group perspectives. Robert Haines was one such resident who has remained engaged in the process. As he reviewed community data with Samantha Price of Ritland & Kuiper Landscape Architecture, he expressed his interest in the walking trails around McCague and Rasmussen Parks.
“I like to see people involved in this project,” Haines said. “Shell Rock has a lot to offer, and people care more about their community here compared to other small towns.”
The Visioning Program is a collaboration involving the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Living Roadway Trust Fund, Iowa State University and Trees Forever to provide design services to small Iowa communities with a record of working together to solve problems and envision a better future. The visioning program integrates sustainable landscape planning and design to assist community leaders and volunteers through a community engaged planning process that echoes the values, identity, and experiences of local communities. The engagement of residents shapes the processes of defining goals and developing strategies to create and implement plans that are supported by most residents.
Cheryl Willson and Sharon Jenkins reviewed landscape design solutions with Patty Reisinger. They were both part of the Trees Forever initiative in an earlier Visioning process over 25 years ago. According to Cheryl, community feedback is particularly important for the refinement of designs for landscape architects.
“We are hoping for ways to enhance recreational opportunities and safety for young families, bikers and walkers as well as make our trails more inviting for older folks,” said Cheryl, who is also a member of the local visioning steering committee.
As a result of the community-based data gathered at the February 26 meeting, three key ideas were presented at the July 14 meeting. They included a Highway 3 underpass at Kelly Street to safely connect two legs of the bike trail; a walking path around the Pool Park and/or larger community space; and the development of a City Square. Participants in the July 14 meeting gave additional community feedback that the steering committee and the landscape design people will use to do conceptual drawings for another open house review on Sept. 29. Residents will again be invited to give feedback to more detailed plans to move forward on any or all the proposed projects.
Paul Gravdal, who moved to Shell Rock with his family a year and a half ago, showed up with his young son because he wants to make sure the community keeps growing. According to Paul, who works in real estate asset management, “the visioning process gives people a chance to talk to each other instead of just the City Council.” He wants to see more walking and biking trails. Paul’s sentiments regarding community engagement are shared by Robert and Kristen Janssen who just moved to Shell Rock during the COVID pandemic. All the social isolation made it difficult for them to get involved. The Visioning process gave them a chance to express their interest in the underpass for the bike trail and improving city parks.
The steering committee is meeting on Aug. 25 to review the results of community feedback at the July meeting. They have already committed to spending $2,000 in partnership funds toward a viable project. Based on the more detailed conceptual drawings of the three ideas that have emerged from the engagement process, residents will identify their priorities at the next open house on Sept. 29. The collaborators will then coordinate the technical support available from the Iowa State University Department of Landscape Architecture and the design services available through Trees Forever. The steering committee will also begin the process of identifying and applying for the necessary grants to implement the visioning enhancements. Grants are typically awarded to communities who have engaged in collaborative feedback processes. The Shell Rock community Visioning steering committee is encouraging citizens to show up on Sept. 29 to keep the process moving. As with the previous meetings, there will be flyers and announcements as the date nears.