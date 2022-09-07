The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Sept. 15 at 9:30 coffee followed by the meeting. Hostess for the morning are Karen Petersen and Karen Wahl. The program will be presented by Carol Ann Kruse.
