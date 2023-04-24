Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young signed a proclamation on Friday declaring May 1 as Poppy Day in Shell Rock.
Sitting beside him at the signing was Carol Ann Kruse, the longtime president of the town’s American Legion Auxiliary.
As part of the ritual, Kruse gifted the mayor with a poppy, one of about 250 that will be distributed in town during the month of May.
The poppies are made by veterans at the Marshalltown Veterans Home. Donations from the distribution are then sent back to American Legion Auxiliary Headquarters in Des Moines, from where the money goes back to the veterans home, Kruse said.
The poppy is a symbol of the sacrifice of veterans and its history goes back to a poem called, “In Flanders Fields.” Authored by a surgeon, Lt. Col. John McCrae, on Dec. 8, 1915. It reads:
“IN FLANDERS FIELDS
In Flanders Fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.”
In 1920, at its National Convention in Cleveland, the American Legion adopted the poppy as a symbol for all veterans and became the first organization to do so, according to the organization’s website.
The following year, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as their signature Memorial Flower.
The first silk poppies were made by French orphans and widows, and the first American ones were made of crepe paper by veterans in Minnesota, according to Post 459.org.
Congress designated the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day.
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary received $972 in poppy donations last year, according to records.