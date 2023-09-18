Longtime Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young, 83, is not running for reelection.
Wrapping up his eleventh term, he feels fulfilled by what has been accomplished in his 22 years at the helm of local government.
Prior to running for mayor, Young served on the council for six years.
“We need some changes,” he said about a new crop of councilors. “We’ve had some good things happen in town.”
Among the important developments Young noted are the replacement of the bridge over the Shell Rock River in 2011; the construction of a new Emergency Center; building a state-of-the-art aquatic center; moving City Hall from the Boyd Building to the present location at 802 North Public Road; the establishment of the Gary Holiday Bike Center at the west end of City Hall and keeping the elementary school in town.
“I had a staff that could think outside the box,” Young said. “That’s how we got a lot of those projects done.”
He said the new bridge was the “most requested” project by the citizens, and each initiative took a lot of work and effort to accomplish, but the one that is closest to his heart is “keeping the school in town.”
“This one was the most important to me,” he said.
Young said one of the tasks the new council would have to tackle would be working on the trail connecting Waverly and Shell Rock.
As he contemplates stepping away from elected office, Young said he would miss “some of it.”
“Probably the projects, and having a great city staff to help with some of these projects get accomplished.
“Some things just run their course.”
Council members not running for reelection
Shell Rock councilors Don Bonzer, 78, and Robyn Holden, 62, are not running for reelection.
So far, only one person, David Beenen, has filed paperwork to run for a council run.
Outgoing Bonzer said he had been on the council for 16 years and is ready to step back.
“We need some new people on the council,” he said.
Holden, who is involved in various town initiatives, including the Christmas tree lighting and the cemetery board, said she is not running for reelection after her first term.
“The current council has a different vision than what I have about what can be done in Shell Rock,” she said.
She added the job of the new council should be “how to make Shell Rock be the best place it can be.”
“It’s important to keep the community viable,” she said. “It’s not about growth, you can’t expect those small towns to grow, it’s about quality, not quantity.”
“It’s important to have a futuristic mind about Shell Rock,” she said.
Bonzer added that his advice for those willing to serve is to “keep everything running smoothly.”
“I like Shell Rock the way it is,” he said.