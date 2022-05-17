While the Shell Rock Swing Show was a casualty of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Shell Rock Music Association remains still alive and well in Shell Rock. Over thirty members recently met at the Riverview Café to socialize and decide what to do next.
Board member and familiar greeter at each Swing Show Karen Peterson announced in her powerful stage voice, “Here’s Larry!” as Mayor Larry Young, the show’s long time master of ceremonies, entered the room, and everyone applauded. Peterson then called the group to order and circulated an update contact information sheet.
The high-spirited musicians, singers and dancers had not met in a large group for over two years, which is unusual for this tight-knit group of talented friends and colleagues who had dedicated several nights a week of practice and planning for months every year prior to each April Spring Swing.
As a critical component of the social capital of the Shell Rock community, these musical troopers were not going to let a global pandemic undo what they had been building and celebrating for over 50 years. Several members appeared wearing Swing Show T-shirts from past years, noting the strong bond they feel for each other.
And celebrate they did! The first agenda item was the presentation of a life-time achievement award for singing, dancing and communications to Cathey Avery, after which the group responded with a hearty chorus of “Celebration!”
The group then got down to the serious business of deciding their fate. Vice President Jim Gates reviewed the distinction between the Music Association and the Swing Show production and their history together.
The Music Association is the non-profit that formed in 1972 to manage the business component of the Swing Show performance event, which began back in 1965.
Board member Shoshanna Coon discussed the financial situation of the association. While there are enough funds to pay for the storage facilities that house existing staging through the middle of 2020, and MercyOne continues to allow them to store equipment upstairs, there are not enough funds to get the Swing Show back on the road again without significant donations and grant funding. Grant funding of the magnitude needed may also require a change to their non-profit status.
There are other obstacles as well as funding. The popular Swing Show event had grown to 14 performances over two weekends each spring. In addition to local and regional residents, the shows packed in multiple tour bus loads of Iowans across the state who looked forward to this highly professional event. It was a massive undertaking for the town of 1,400 people.
COVID-19 put an end to the momentum the group sustained from year to year with its recruitment of talented singers, dancers and musicians from around the area, not to speak of the volunteers who coordinated costumes, sets, sound and managed ticket sales and publicity.
Over the last two years, several key participants were lost, and slowly over the last 50 years, others were growing older. The group recognized that the pandemic forced them to realize their limits and to establish a new normal.
“We started out small by addressing a need in the community,” Vice President Jim Gates noted. “Over the years, we have met various needs for musical entertainment. We need to start over and start small again, then see what grows out of meeting the needs of our changing community.
“We just don’t have the resources to do 14 shows over two weeks again,” said Gates. “Let’s see what we can do if we don’t have such grand expectations in length of time practicing and memorizing the music.”
The group brainstormed about ways to keep music a part of the Shell Rock community and to keep their social interaction alive. They discussed ideas for different venues and diverse events involving various numbers of participants. Suggestions ranged from singing Valentines to a dinner theatre, noting such events had been well received in the past.
They also discussed coordinating a Sunday in the Park event during the 4th of July weekend festivities. Band concerts were also suggested with the recognition that they could get some band members back for events that did not require such a big commitment of time as the Swing Show.
Other ideas included offering entertainment for small businesses and the local farmer’s market. Members were asked to sign up for venues they would support.
The meeting concluded with each person charged with seeking more ideas about needs from the larger community and with recruiting new, and especially younger, members.
“In the beginning, the Music Association was an outlet for people to continue their interest in music from high school and college,” Ted Scheidel noted. “It is a shared interest. That is how young people got started years ago. They were looking for an outlet, and they still are. This is how we can draw more new people in now.”
The group affirmed that the Shell Rock Music Association intends to be a service to its community for another 50 years or more due to its strong passion for music and its vibrant community spirit. The meeting ended with a rousing chorus of a song written for the association by its founder Dr. Dale Everson, “We’re from Shell Rock, ….so we’ll sing, and we’ll shout of it, because we’re so proud of it, yes, Shell Rock, is our hometown!”
Potential new members and requests for Music Association talent can contact Board Member Rosemary Weidler, co-secretary, at emrosemary@hotmail.com for further information.