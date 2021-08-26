Kristin Clay has been promoted to general manager of POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock.
Clay started as a quality manager at the Shell Rock facility and has had over 12 years of experience in the bioethanol industry. Her experience includes roles as the operations manager and engineering manager, and as operations process lead.
“I am thrilled to transition into the General Manager position at POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock,” Clay said. “In my time working with POET, I have had opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. I am proud to help lead a great team that makes a difference both in our community and the world.”
Clay has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to entering the bioethanol field, she spent 20 years in the environmental laboratory field.
About POET
POET, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the world’s largest biofuels producer. POET is a leader in bioprocessing through its efficient, vertically integrated approach to production. Started in 1987, the company today operates 33 facilities across eight states. At full run rates, POET produces 3 billion gallons of ethanol, 14 billion pounds of distillers dried grains, and 975 million pounds of corn oil annually and is a leading purchaser of U.S. grain. In 2019, Fast Company recognized POET on its annual list of “Most Innovative Companies” for transportation and FORTUNE recognized POET on its list of companies that are changing the world. For more information, visit poet.com.