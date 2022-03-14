In collaboration with Iowa State University and a local committee, Shell Rock community members came together on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock to share their opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape and infrastructure through transportation enhancements.
This is the second time Shell Rock has participated in this program since its creation in 1996. Residents began the process of developing a landscape plan that reflects the vision of Shell Rock residents from various focus group perspectives.
Approximately 50 older adults, mobility impaired individuals, parents, active recreation users and youth 13 and older were guided through the first step of identifying issues by Sandra Oberbroeckling, project manager of 2022 Community Visioning Program. The Visioning Program is a collaboration involving the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Living Roadway Trust Fund, Iowa State University and Trees Forever to provide design services to Iowa’s small communities. Oberbroeckling works through Iowa state University Extension and Outreach and the Community and Economic Development program to coordinate technical support from the Iowa State University Department of Landscape Architecture.
The visioning program integrates sustainable landscape planning and design to assist community leaders and volunteers through a community engaged planning process to develop plans that reflect the values, identity, and experiences of local communities. Residents work together to identify issues, gather physical and cultural landscape data, define goals, and develop strategies to create and implement their plans.
Not surprisingly, the process of identifying issues and needs began with Shell Rock residents voicing strong community satisfaction and solidarity. The community has experienced a great deal of economic development in recent years due to regional economic strategies, directed by the Butler County Economic Development office. Amid these developments, the Shell Rock City Council and the Shell Rock Community Development Association have been proactive in preserving the community’s strong independent identity and decision- making processes through civic engagement.
Residents cited the recreational amenities and attractive natural landscape features as central to the community’s identity. All groups expressed appreciation for the parks, baseball field, aquatic center, the river and its prolific birds and other wildlife, the bridge and old mill. In particular, the youth noted that the downtown street scape reflects the unique identity of their home-town community. Grandparents noted happily that their out-of-town grandkids looked forward to visiting Shell Rock because of an emphasis on recreational activities for children.
But there are challenges that residents intend to address through the visioning process. Park trails need maintenance, particularly the much-traversed Rasmussen Park Trail on the east side of the river. It suffers constant maintenance challenges due to flooding. The City of Shell Rock has been attempting to build a levy, but it is unattractive and insufficient at this point. And while there are three walking trails in Shell Rock, pedestrian access to trails is rough and often unsafe as is the case with the county park on old Highway 3 west of town. Also, there is no walking loop connecting the trails or mileage markers on the trails.
And while the community has several river access sites, they need more maintenance and are still not numerous enough to meet the needs of the community.
The City of Shell Rock has engaged in handicapped accessibility on sidewalk intersections; however, most sidewalks are in disrepair or non-existent. A great many people walk in Shell Rock, often with baby strollers and dogs. Due to inconsistent sidewalks, they mostly walk on the streets. Biking is also a popular recreational activity with few bike lanes through town. And while the Rolling Prairie Bike Trail connects Shell Rock to the larger region, the Highway 3 intersection with Public Road poses real dangers to bikers seeking entry into town. Further, the increasing semi-truck traffic on Highway 3 and through the downtown area has created two dangerous intersections and risks for children and parents, especially in front of and near the school.
Increased traffic and decreased parking are two of the negative consequences of economic growth in Shell Rock. Managing the increased traffic will be an ongoing challenge. Providing additional handicapped parking in an already limited parking downtown district is just one more problem the community hopes the visioning process will address. Shell Rock and the surrounding area are growing industrially and residentially. The existing infrastructure is currently inadequate to meet growing needs. But the ability of Shell Rock residents to work together with state level collaborators to define a vision for their future and to make it happen has a proven record of success. This is due to the prominent level of community identify and civic involvement in Shell Rock.