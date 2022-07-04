Shell Rock– Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas for improving Shell Rock at a design workshop hosted by the Shell Rock visioning committee at the Emergency Services Building on Thursday, July 14. This workshop is the culmination of an input-gathering process to identify transportation needs and opportunities for enhancements in Shell Rock. Information collected at public input gathering events conducted earlier this spring will be incorporated into a conceptual transportation and landscape enhancement plan.
A design team will be working at the Emergency Services Building (513 N Cherry St Shell Rock) throughout the workshop to develop a conceptual plan that meets the goals and needs of Shell Rock. The public is invited to stop in between 1pm and 6pm to provide input on the designs and enjoy the free ice cream dessert bar. Results from focus-group workshops held in February will be available.
The workshop has an open house format so people can stop by for a few minutes or longer between 1pm to 6pm at the Emergency Services Building and is open to the public. A showing of final concepts will be shown later this summer.
To learn more about participating in the design workshop, please call Robyn Holden at 319-830-6422 or Patty Reisinger, Trees Forever field coordinator, at 319-350-4185.
The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.