The Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition (WMC) is asking the public to provide input on water quality, flood resiliency, and recreation within the watershed. Background information on these topics and community input worksheets are available on the project website at www.jeo.com/shell-rock-river-wmc. Interested individuals may also contact the WMC to ask questions, voice interest or concerns, and learn more via contact information on the project website.
The WMC held a public meeting on Thursday, March 16 in Nora Springs that allowed the public to meet with WMC members in person, learn more about the future Watershed Management Plan, and provide feedback related to improving water quality, reducing flooding, and increasing recreation with the planning team. No formal presentation was made, and materials from the meeting can be found on the project website.
“We had a great turnout at our first open house,” said WMC Chairperson Ken Nelson. “We appreciate everyone who made the time to talk with our team, and we encourage everyone in the watershed to stay involved and continue to provide input on these issues.”
Water quality, flood resiliency, and recreation directly impact the livelihoods and quality of life for residents within the watershed. The Shell Rock River Watershed starts in Minnesota but covers more than 530,000 acres in Iowa. The watershed covers portions of seven counties in north central Iowa, including Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Butler, and Bremer Counties. The WMC is a voluntary coalition of six counties, four cities, and six soil and water conservations districts.
The WMC is developing a Watershed Management Plan to identify and prioritize projects and activities that will be implemented through voluntary cooperation between WMC members, farmers, and other stakeholders. The planning process began in fall 2022 and will be completed in late 2023, with JEO Consulting Group assisting the WMC in development of the plan.
For more information, please visit: www.jeo.com/shell-rock-river-wmc. The WMC can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShellRockWMC and on Twitter at @Shellrockwater.