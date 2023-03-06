The public is invited to share feedback related to improving water quality, reducing flooding, and increasing recreation within the Shell Rock River Watershed at an open house meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Attendees will also learn more about the Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition (WMC) and the future Watershed Management Plan. The meeting will be held at the Nora Springs City Hall, 45 N Hawkeye Avenue, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.; no formal presentation will be made, and attendees may drop in anytime.
Water quality, flood resiliency, and recreation directly impact the livelihoods and quality of life for residents within the watershed. The Shell Rock River Watershed covers more than 530,000 acres through near the Iowa and Minnesota border. The Shell Rock River Watershed covers portions of seven counties in north central Iowa, including Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Butler, and Bremer Counties. The WMC is a voluntary coalition of six counties, four cities, and six soil and water conservations districts.
In an effort to address concerns in the watershed, the WMC is developing a Watershed Management Plan to identify and prioritize projects and activities that will be implemented through voluntary cooperation between WMC members, farmers, and other stakeholders. The planning process began in fall 2022 and will be completed in late 2023, with JEO Consulting Group assisting the WMC in development of the plan.
Members of the WMC and the planning team will be available at the meeting to answer questions and gather public feedback related to water quality, flooding, and recreation within the watershed. Meeting materials will be available for review and comment following the open house.
For more information, please visit: www.jeo.com/shell-rock-river-wmc. The WMC can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShellRockWMC and on Twitter at @Shellrockwater.