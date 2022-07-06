This year’s July Fourth celebration in Shell Rock coincided with an extra event—the grand opening of the town’s first Airbnb rental.
The July 3 open house included self-guided tours, food, and a concert by the Double J Wranglers. Also on hand to answer questions was Michael Maholchic, owner of the property.
Carter House, at 418 S. Walnut St., is a historic structure that has been completely renovated to welcome visitors to the community.
“Everything’s new in this house,” said Bill Hardee, a Shell Rock electrician who served as the general contractor for the project. “Everything but the outside structure. We even took the support posts out of the porch and redid the whole porch.”
Considering the house was built in 1866, by J.S. Carter, general store co-owner, it’s not surprising that renovation was needed.
“The house was entirely paneled (inside),” explained Maholchic. “Very dark. Of course, when we tore the paneling off, we had to redo the walls. In a renovation, one thing leads to another leads to another.”
Hardee agrees, using the kitchen ceiling as an example.
“In the kitchen alone, there were three different ceilings,” he said, dropped beneath each other, with each new one covering up an old one. “So every time we thought we were getting one step ahead, we kept getting behind.”
Maholchic has experience renovating older homes for short-term rentals. He’s been doing it for about four years now. He has several vacation rentals in Maryland and an extensive lodge and guesthouse in Wyoming, Star Valley Lodge.
But this is his first property in Iowa.
Maholchic is from Maryland, just south of Annapolis. He owns an engineering firm, Facility Engineering Services, that is based in Maryland.
“We design and install control systems for HVAC,” he said. “Our markets are healthcare, data centers, and we do a lot of federal government work—wherever critical temperature control is important.”
While the company’s main office is in Maryland, the business also has one in Omaha, Nebraska, and a small office in Afton, Wyoming, near where Maholchic has his ranch.
“I have three different locations I call home,” he said. “I have a property in Wyoming. I have properties in Annapolis. And then where I’m currently living in Maryland is a town called West River. It’s somewhat rural.”
Maholchic ended up in Shell Rock because he started riding horses roughly 10 years ago. About six years ago he met Craig Johnson, an acclaimed horseman from Shell Rock who was living in Texas at the time, and started training with him.
“Then Craig moved here to take care of the family farm, and I came out here with him,” Maholchic said. “In other words, I followed him out here.”
For his training visits, Maholchic originally stayed at a short-term rental in the town’s old mill, then in an apartment above the Riverview Café. But options were sparse and often not available, so he started looking for a local property to call his own.
“I’ve been looking for a property for a couple years,” he said, “and this one came on the market about a year ago. It simply fits the model of what I like to do. It’s kind of my second occupation, developing properties like this in unique areas.”
He thinks that, in moderation, short-term rentals are good for a town.
“It’s advantageous to the community because it brings a level of tourism in. If it’s overdone, it can be a problem, but it does bring people into the area.”
Maholchic’s main goal with Carter House is to have a place he can stay when he’s in Shell Rock for training, about one week a month..
“When I’m not staying here, I plan on renting it out as an Airbnb,” he said, noting that it will also be listed on VRBO. “I think I can offset my expenses and travel.”
“I’ve already got two potential bookings, and it’s not even on Airbnb,” he said. “I think small towns are where people want to be.”
Not everyone has been convinced of that.
“Certain people said, ‘You’re wasting your time,’ and that kind of motivates me,” he said, laughing. “I think it’s going to do very well. That’s my gut feeling.”
Given the reaction of visitors at the open house, Maholchic’s “gut feeling” is spot on.
Shell Rock resident Ann Juel said she would “absolutely” rent the place if she had a need.
“It’s so nice! They did a really nice job,” she said.
Her husband, Bruce, liked the renovation, as well.
“Yes, I really did,” he said. “It was really Western-y. They did a heck of a job. The kitchen is huge compared to what it used to be. Everything’s really nice. Opened up and beautiful.”
Maholchic expects to list Carter House on rental sites in about a month. The three-bedroom, two-bath house will rent for $275 Friday and Saturday nights and $235-$245 for other nights of the week.
“We have a Facebook page where we have all of our properties listed in one spot,” he said, under the name Star Valley Hospitality.
Although the renovation turned out to be an almost complete rebuild, Maholchic is happy to have done it.
“This has been fun,” he said. “I like to do this kind of thing. It challenges me mentally.”