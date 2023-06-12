Whitney Tidman, general manager of the Shell Rock Farmers Market, reports a huge success with last Wednesday’s first market. She thanks all the vendors and volunteers who made the event a marketing and social success. Several of the food vendors old out early and will be prepared for even more customers this week. Also selling out was a food truck featuring fish dinners. Vendors included food products as well as a wide variety of artisan and craft items. Leilani Zart, shown wearing her farmer’s market t-shirt, was one of the fifteen certified vendors at the market. She is the owner of Bioinspired artisan soaps, balms, salves, deodorants, bath bombs, shower discs, beeswax candles, and gift boxes.
Kids loved the face painting and sidewalk chalk art under the activities tent. Face painter Barbara Dilly will also have reinforcements this week to accommodate the steady stream of little ones lined up to be transformed into butterflies and exotic animals. Older adults appreciated the musician tent where they could sit on lawn chairs and enjoy the guitar instrumentals of Rick Price. Each week will feature a different musician or small group from the area between 5 and 6 p.m.
Residents from the surrounding area are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit in the shade between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the food and fun.