The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly on Wednesday, July 20th, from 5-8 p.m. to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. Past purchases have included TVs, iPads and a computer. We recently provided new flags, started hosting monthly birthday parties, and continue to provide leadership for Sunday morning church services. We would like to build an outdoor gazebo for the residents and tenants. The Auxiliary will receive all tips and donations, plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Please come out and generously support us. If you can’t come, but would still like to donate, you may send a check made out to “S.R. Senior Living Auxiliary” to: Shell Rock Senior Living — attn. Anne Boerschel 920 N Cherry Street Shell Rock, IA 50670. Many thanks!
