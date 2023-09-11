The Shell Rock Sew and Sews worked together for nearly a year to construct twenty colorful nap quilts for this year’s Shell Rock preschool students.
Preschool teacher Jessica Harrington happily displays one of the quilts that will bring comfort and joy to 3- and 4-year-old preschool students. The 3-year-olds meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the 4-year-olds meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Harrington is new to the district, but she brings several years of experience from the surrounding area. She was very pleased with the show of support for her students by members of the community, noting that she herself got her start at the Shell Rock school.
The Shell Rock Sew and Sews created the cheerful nap quilt greetings for the preschool students because they are happy to have the children of the community remain in Shell Rock for their early years. The nap quilts are just another way that the community expresses its support for children and builds the intergenerational ties that make Shell Rock a child friendly community.
The members of the Shell Rock Sew and Sews who created the quilts are Jan Mulder, Dee Winter, Jan Rowray, Margaret Wildeboer, Barbara Dilly, Colleen Frantzen, Lavone Grimes and Myrna Stobbe.