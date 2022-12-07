Shell Rock Soy Processing

Front Row: Craig Codner, CEO Butler County REC; Bruce Nuzum, President/CEO, IADG; Debi Durham, Director, IEDA/IFA; Corey Jorgenson , CEO, Shell Rock Soy Processing; Katie LaBree, Butler County REC Back Row: Gary Poppe, Director Butler County REC; John Endelman, Butler County REC; Duane Rieckenberg, Board President, Butler County REC; Jeff Kolb, Butler-Gundy Development Alliance

Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Area Development Group (IADG) and its Rural Electric Cooperative partners honored seven distinguished Iowa companies with the Iowa Venture Award at a luncheon held in conjunction with the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives’ annual meeting. Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, joined IADG as the presenter of the awards.

The company purchased nearly 100 acres in the Butler Logistic Park near Shell Rock to be the site of a startup soybean processing facility. The Shell Rock Soy Processing (SRSP) complex is now commissioning and will soon be ramping up to full operation. The facility will crush 40 million bushels of soybeans annually, producing 800,000 tons of soybean meal for livestock markets and more than 400 million pounds of soybean oil. SRSP will unload more than 3,000 truckloads of soybeans per month. They will employ 50-60 people when fully operational. Many partners, including Butler County REC and Corn Belt Power Cooperative, supported the development of the Butler Logistics Park, SRSP and other businesses within the complex. Butler County REC also constructed a new substation to meet their needs.