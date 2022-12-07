Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Area Development Group (IADG) and its Rural Electric Cooperative partners honored seven distinguished Iowa companies with the Iowa Venture Award at a luncheon held in conjunction with the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives’ annual meeting. Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, joined IADG as the presenter of the awards.
The company purchased nearly 100 acres in the Butler Logistic Park near Shell Rock to be the site of a startup soybean processing facility. The Shell Rock Soy Processing (SRSP) complex is now commissioning and will soon be ramping up to full operation. The facility will crush 40 million bushels of soybeans annually, producing 800,000 tons of soybean meal for livestock markets and more than 400 million pounds of soybean oil. SRSP will unload more than 3,000 truckloads of soybeans per month. They will employ 50-60 people when fully operational. Many partners, including Butler County REC and Corn Belt Power Cooperative, supported the development of the Butler Logistics Park, SRSP and other businesses within the complex. Butler County REC also constructed a new substation to meet their needs.
“The Iowa Venture Award provides an opportunity to recognize and thank companies that are innovating, creating jobs, and investing in Iowa,” said IADG President/CEO Bruce Nuzum. “IADG and its partners are proud to recognize Shell Rock Soy Processing for locating its state-of-the-art soy crush facility in Butler County and thank them for their contributions to the community, state of Iowa and beyond.”
Additional Iowa Venture Award recipients include:
CNI Ag Independent Retailers – Iowa Falls
Godbersen Metal Works – Spencer
SFM, Fairfield – Fairfield
About the Iowa Venture Award
This marks the 34th year that IADG has presented Iowa Venture Awards to individuals and organizations, both large and small, in recognition of their significant contributions to Iowa’s economy through entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and the creation of job opportunities. Together they are helping to sustain and grow Iowa’s economy. The Iowa Venture Award Hall of Fame showcasing these 287 companies can be found at www.IADG.com/HallOfFame.
About Iowa Area Development Group (IADG)
IADG is the business and community development leader for Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, and independent telecommunication companies. Since 1985, the partnerships and economic development efforts of IADG and their sponsors have assisted with more than 2,450 projects, generating over $13.9 billion of capital investment and over 57,500 new or retained jobs for Iowa.