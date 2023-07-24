Shell Rock elementary students and staff will start the 2023-2024 school year in Shell Rock and move to Waverly’s new North Ridge Elementary on Oct. 9 and finish the school year there.
All W-SR elementary students and staff will be in new or newly remodeled and furnished buildings at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
“It was really only a hope that we’d be able to start school (at North Ridge Elementary) in August, knowing that work would be going on, and that there would be no playground or grass. Even though moving will be a real challenge, it made more sense to start in October,” said Supt. Ed Klamfoth following the July 10 regular meeting of the Waverly School Board.
In a June 30 letter to staff, Klamfoth wrote:
“As you know, the hope has always been that the building would be far enough along that we could move in prior to the start of the new school year. Today I was informed that that is not going to happen. This isn’t a complete surprise, as the August move-in date was always as much a wish as anything. There are many factors contributing to this, none of which really matter much and most over which we have little to no control.
“I know you will have questions regarding the logistics of a move at that time. We’ll answer those in due time--mostly after the school year begins. In the meantime, continue to relax, refresh, and recharge.”
The Monday, Oct. 9 date follows a regularly scheduled inservice on Friday, Oct. 6. The need for volunteer help was discussed.
Klamfoth commented on the future sale of the three existing elementary buildings in Waverly after the Board meeting.
“There is a formal process that includes public hearing and input. There is some flexibility in bid consideration, especially if there is a significant community benefit. The Board will take up this issue in the fall. My likely recommendation would be to keep the Southeast Elementary site, to see if there might be some further District use, because once it’s gone, it’s gone. Southeast is fully air conditioned and fenced,” Klamfoth explained.
The Board was updated by Ryan Nelson of Estes Construction Management who presented several change orders of over $50,000 that included cameras, seclusion rooms, wood for construction of cubbies, mirrors and soap dispensers.
“We are in go-go-go mode,” reported Nelson adding that 63 workers are on site with drywall finishing, painting, carpeting, and hallway work inside North Ridge Elementary and outside with playground prep and other sitework.
“Prairie West is getting enclosed with windows on their way and stairways installed,” added Nelson.
The Board approved the low bid of $140,967 by Wells Hollow for seeding both sites.
Three items related to W-SR High School included a progress report on installation of air conditioning and approval of HomeSafe LLC to provide driver’s education. As the current provider has retired, HomeSafe was started by current high school teacher Nicholas Willenborg.
Principal David Fox entered discussion with the Board regarding possible 2025 Commencement date changes. The May 26, 2024 Commencement date will not change. Fox explained a desire to survey parents and students regarding the 2025 date.
“Historically, Commencement was done at Wartburg according to their schedule. Having our own auditorium, we are free to change the date,” he explained.
District policies are to be reviewed every five years. Policies approved at the July meeting dealt with District financial management and open meetings. Currently, State law requires agendas to be posted 24 hours in advance of public meetings. Continuing current District practice, W-SR will post agendas three days before meetings. A first reading was held on the adoption of several new policies without comment.
There was no discussion on the Student Conduct Policy. It was reported in May that the State is drafting a document of required guidelines.
“We’re still waiting on guidance that is supposed to be coming from the Department of Education,” explained Klamfoth when asked about this policy.
The Board moved to close session at 7:49 p.m. for discussion of a personnel matter.
The W-SR School Board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building. To attend remotely, interested parties can find a view-only Zoom link on the agenda.