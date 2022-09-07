Visioning Flyer

Shell Rock, IA– Residents of Shell Rock will have the opportunity to view the final conceptual landscape designs created through the Community Visioning Program, in which Shell Rock has been a participant since November 2021.

On Thursday, Sept 29th, from 5pm to 7pm, Samantha Price from RITLAND + KUIPER Landscapes Architects, Trees Forever Field Coordinator Patty Reisinger, and Shell Rock Community Visioning committee members will be available to answer questions regarding these designs. The viewing is set to take place at Emergency Services Building (513 N. Cherry Street) in Shell Rock.