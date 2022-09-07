Shell Rock, IA– Residents of Shell Rock will have the opportunity to view the final conceptual landscape designs created through the Community Visioning Program, in which Shell Rock has been a participant since November 2021.
On Thursday, Sept 29th, from 5pm to 7pm, Samantha Price from RITLAND + KUIPER Landscapes Architects, Trees Forever Field Coordinator Patty Reisinger, and Shell Rock Community Visioning committee members will be available to answer questions regarding these designs. The viewing is set to take place at Emergency Services Building (513 N. Cherry Street) in Shell Rock.
Some of the areas that have been addressed in these plans include sidewalks, trails and park enhancements.
Residents are strongly encouraged to attend this public viewing, where they can provide their input regarding the design concepts, as well as see the opportunities that exist to positively impact Shell Rock .
Residents who want more information or who are interested in participating in the visioning process should contact Robyn Holden at 319-830-6422 or Patty Reisinger at 319-350-4185
The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.